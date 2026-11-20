Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said that emails containing bomb threats sent to thousands of schools across the country posed no real danger to students and staff. According to him, the purpose of these messages was to destabilize state institutions and undermine their reputation, Anadolu Agency reports.

Thousands of emails and evacuations

Speaking in the Chamber of Deputies, Piantedosi said that since the threatening messages began being sent on November 11, there had been no real danger to schoolchildren or staff. At the same time, he urged that these incidents not be underestimated, noting that it is still too early to name specific hostile actors or coordinated groups that may be involved in sending the messages.

On November 11, more than 6,000 educational institutions received threatening emails, resulting in 2,455 evacuations. The following day, similar messages were sent to 3,778 institutions, while evacuations were carried out in 77 cases.

On November 16, nearly 7,500 educational institutions received emails, but only one evacuation was reported. According to the minister, compared with November 11, the number of evacuations decreased by more than 99.9%.

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Cyberattacks on trade

Piantedosi also dismissed reports of data theft from Italy’s Anti-Mafia Investigative Directorate. According to him, confidential or investigative information was not compromised.

Separately, the minister reported an organized cyberattack on cooling systems used in food distribution. It affected several dozen stores in Italy, where software designed to protect products proved insufficient. Authorities are considering steps to strengthen the resilience of critical infrastructure, including in healthcare.

Piantedosi stressed the need for a coordinated European response, as cross-border threats, he said, cannot be effectively addressed through the actions of individual states.

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