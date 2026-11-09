In the Czech Republic, Foreign Minister Petr Macinka, who represents the Motorists party, has apologized for controversial remarks about women’s hockey. The official acknowledged that his comments were extremely inappropriate.

What the minister said

Over the weekend, Macinka said that hockey is a men’s sport. During a discussion of the possible participation of Russian athletes in the January Under-18 Women’s World Championship in Ostrava, he also described Russian female hockey players as masculine-looking women.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reaction from female and male hockey players

As Radio Prague International reports, the foreign minister’s remarks prompted widespread criticism from Czech female and male hockey players.

Macinka said that he personally called the general manager of the Czech women’s national hockey team to apologize. According to him, he deeply regrets the impact of his remarks on women’s hockey in the Czech Republic.

Read us on