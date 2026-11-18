Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka asked his colleagues from European Union countries not to issue visas to Russian hockey players seeking to compete in international tournaments. He told Czech Radio this, reports Radio Prague International.

The minister's position

According to Macinka, the foreign ministers of EU countries supported his position and agreed not to issue visas that would allow Russian players to travel to the tournament, including via other European Union countries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In January, the Czech Republic will host the Under-18 Women's Ice Hockey World Championship. According to the outlet, Russian players could try to reach this tournament through other EU states.

Possible return of the national team

Following a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Russia may return to world championships. At the same time, the Czech Ice Hockey Association and several other countries refuse to play against the Russian national team.

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