South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said that the country should not groundlessly fear China’s rise or underestimate its capabilities and potential. He called on Seoul to develop cooperation that would benefit both countries.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Cho Hyun made the statement on November 14 after talks and a dinner with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing. It was the first meeting of the countries’ top diplomats in about three months.

Talks in Beijing

The ministers discussed bilateral relations, issues concerning the Korean Peninsula, and ways to ensure tangible benefits for the people of both countries. Cho Hyun noted that South Korea can build mutually beneficial cooperation based on the independence and creative potential of its citizens and companies.

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According to him, Seoul will seek to use South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s upcoming visit to China to develop bilateral ties and expand horizontal and mutually beneficial cooperation in areas where the countries have complementary advantages.

APEC summit in Shenzhen

The ministers’ meeting took place ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ summit, scheduled for November 18–19 in Shenzhen, China. Lee Jae Myung is expected to attend the summit as well as a dinner that, according to Seoul, will be hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife.

Lee Jae Myung’s administration is seeking to improve relations with China, South Korea’s largest trading partner, while maintaining its security alliance with the United States. Wang Yi said that Beijing seeks to expand cooperation with South Korea in traditional industries and new sectors, including artificial intelligence and biomedicine.

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