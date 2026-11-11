South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, during talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Paris, France, said that mutual respect, trust and the conscientious implementation of bilateral agreements are fundamental prerequisites for developing relations between the countries. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting, Korea Herald reports.

Talks after diplomatic tensions

These were the first in-person talks between the ministers since diplomatic tensions arose over Kyiv's disclosure of information about the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea. According to South Korea's Foreign Ministry, Cho expressed hope for resolving outstanding issues between the states.

The outlet notes that Cho's remarks likely referred to Seoul's position that Ukraine had violated an agreement not to disclose the transfer of the prisoners of war. South Korea demanded an apology and steps that would make a repeat of such a situation impossible. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the transfer of the prisoners during a speech at the UN General Assembly in September.

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Assistance to Ukraine and regional issues

Sybiha, according to South Korea's Foreign Ministry, called for joint diplomatic efforts to steadily maintain and develop bilateral relations. He also thanked Seoul for its readiness to support Ukraine.

Cho said that South Korea maintains its basic position on providing assistance to Ukraine and will continue to consider ways of providing humanitarian support and contributing to the country's reconstruction. The sides also exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and other regional issues.

Last month, Seoul recalled its ambassador from Ukraine and cut the embassy staff by approximately half, protesting Kyiv's actions in the prisoners of war case.

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