In Montenegro, Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic said that the country will not cede any part of its territory to Croatia in exchange for progress in joining the European Union. He stressed that Podgorica is ready to resolve outstanding bilateral issues through dialogue, but not under pressure or through hasty decisions, Anadolu Agency reports.

Proposal to resume talks

Ibrahimovic confirmed that Montenegro had sent Croatia a diplomatic note proposing the resumption of negotiations on land and maritime borders and is now awaiting Zagreb’s response. According to him, historical documents and maps should be taken into account during the consultations.

The minister also said Montenegro would accept a decision by an international court or arbitration body if negotiations fail to produce results. He noted that the diplomatic note did not address the issue of the Bay of Kotor. Part of the dispute concerns the Prevlaka Peninsula near the entrance to the bay and maritime delimitation in the Adriatic Sea.

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Croatia’s objections on the path to the EU

On Thursday, Croatia did not support the provisional closure of EU negotiating chapter No. 15, dedicated to energy. Earlier, Zagreb had also raised objections regarding chapter No. 14 on transport and chapter No. 31 on foreign, security and defence policy.

The Croatian side objects to documents on the maritime border which, in its view, contradict the 2002 temporary border agreement. Zagreb insists on recognition of the former republican land boundary, followed by separate negotiations on maritime delimitation, while Podgorica advocates discussing both issues simultaneously.

Other unresolved issues include the ownership of the naval training ship Jadran, compensation for former detainees of the detention center in Morinj, and the search for people who went missing during the wars of the 1990s. Montenegro has provisionally closed 25 of 33 EU negotiating chapters and plans to complete negotiations by the end of 2026, aiming to join the bloc in 2028.

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