Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said at the Margalla Dialogue 2026 forum in Islamabad that the country would continue working for regional peace while safeguarding its sovereignty and national interests. As Dawn reports, he called for strengthening diplomacy, dialogue and multilateral cooperation amid rising global tensions.

Pakistan’s foreign policy

According to Dar, the international security system is under increasing pressure due to great-power rivalry, protracted conflicts and the weakening of arms control agreements. He said the choices states make while shaping a new world order will determine whether this transition leads to cooperation or deeper confrontation.

The minister described domestic strength and effective diplomacy abroad as the answer to questions of security and public well-being. He also said that the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement with Saudi Arabia and Turkey is defensive in nature and aimed at strengthening collective security and deterrence, rather than targeting any specific state.

Dar described relations with China as one of the cornerstones of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He also mentioned constructive engagement with the United States and expanding cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, the Gulf countries, Europe and Central Asia.

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Statements on regional conflicts

Pakistan’s foreign minister said that a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions is necessary for lasting peace in the region. He also spoke of India’s attempts to use water as an instrument of pressure and said Pakistan would defend its rights under the Indus Waters Treaty.

Dar described terrorism originating from Afghan territory as a serious security challenge. He added that Pakistan would protect its population while supporting a peaceful, stable and economically integrated Afghanistan. Separately, the minister said Pakistan’s facilitation of US-Iran talks in Islamabad in April demonstrated its commitment to resolving conflicts through dialogue.

University of Chicago professor John J. Mearsheimer also spoke at the forum. He said that the United States would not be able to defeat Iran in a war, and also claimed that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, while Washington is complicit through its diplomatic support for Israel. These were Mearsheimer’s own assessments presented during the discussion.

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