In Cyprus, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman on Friday. The meeting took place several days before a trilateral meeting involving Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and UN envoy María Ángela Holguín, Cyprus Mail reports.

Reaction of the Cypriot authorities

Cypriot presidential press office head Victor Papadopoulos described Fidan’s visit as illegal and deserving condemnation. Speaking on CyBC radio, he said that the Turkish minister’s presence indicates that key decisions on the Cyprus issue are being made in Ankara.

According to Papadopoulos, UN efforts toward a settlement have reached a critical point. The next stage could be an expanded meeting involving Greece, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the European Union, where it is to be determined whether negotiations will resume.

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Proposals for confidence-building measures

Papadopoulos also said that Christodoulides’ 19 proposals could help break the deadlock over methodology, the substance of negotiations and confidence-building measures.

Turkish media reported that Holguín set a deadline until Friday for both sides to respond regarding such measures. They include opening four new crossing points and large-scale demining. Christodoulides said that the UN envoy had informed him of the possibility of concrete announcements over the weekend.

Local media also reported that signals from Ankara, conveyed through the ambassador to Holguín, may indicate Türkiye’s readiness to support the advancement of these measures. As an alternative to the crossing point in Kokkina, a new crossing near the village of Kampos in the Lefka district is being discussed, but the communities of Tillyria and Polis Chrysochous said they would not agree to replace Kokkina.

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