French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said in Paris that Iranian military personnel were behind cyberattacks on refrigeration systems in hundreds of French supermarkets. In response, the French government will summon Iran’s ambassador, UPI reports.

Attack on refrigeration equipment

In October, at least 350 stores in France reported breaches of control systems for refrigeration and freezer units. As a result of the interference, temperatures in the equipment rose, causing frozen and chilled products worth millions of euros to spoil.

Barrot called the incident an attack of unprecedented scale and aggressiveness which, he said, poses a serious threat to the country’s interests and the safety of the French people. He made the statement after taking part in a meeting of G7 ministers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Which chains were affected

The attack affected stores in the Coopérative U, Intermarché, its Netto brand, Carrefour, Monoprix and E. Leclerc chains. It involved older versions of software by Danish company Danfoss, which allows remote control of refrigeration and freezer units.

During the attack, the equipment was set to heat up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit and maintain that temperature. Earlier in November, another cyberattack also targeted supermarket refrigeration systems in Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden and Ireland.

Read us on