In Greece, Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis stated that the maritime memorandum between Turkey and Libya remains invalid and will not be implemented, despite its ratification by Libya’s House of Representatives. Cyprus Mail reports.

Athens’ position

In an interview with Mega radio, Gerapetritis said that the ratification did not give the agreement legal or political significance. According to him, Turkey and Libya concluded the agreement outside the established legal framework and must bear the consequences of this.

The minister stressed that the memorandum will not be implemented under any circumstances. He also mentioned previous statements by European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on this issue.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

European Union’s reaction

After the document was ratified by Libya’s House of Representatives, Costa and von der Leyen expressed deep regret over the decision in a joint statement and reaffirmed the EU’s solidarity with Greece and Cyprus. They stressed that the bloc’s position, defined by the European Council in 2019, has not changed.

European officials stated that the agreement violates the sovereign rights of third states, does not comply with maritime law, and is invalid. Gerapetritis also pointed to Greece’s role in EU funding programmes for Libya and to Turkey’s process of accession to the European Union. Responding to a question about a possible extension of Greece’s territorial waters south of Crete, he said that Athens would not act hastily.

Read us on