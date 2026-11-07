Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that Baghdad has evidence that the country’s territory is being used by external forces to attack neighboring states. Iraqi authorities are investigating attacks on Persian Gulf countries that were carried out from Iraqi territory, Al Jazeera reports.

Talks with Saudi Arabia

According to Hussein, Baghdad seeks to resolve its differences with Saudi Arabia through dialogue. Saudi Arabia had accused Iran-linked groups operating in Iraq of attacks on its oil infrastructure.

In September, Baghdad confirmed that drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline had been carried out from Iraqi territory.

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Armed groups’ weapons and borders with Iran

Iraq’s top diplomat also reported on talks with Iran-linked armed groups regarding the transfer of their weapons under state control. He stressed that this process should take place through dialogue rather than force. According to him, Baghdad is in contact with Tehran on the issue of weapons held by Iraqi groups.

Hussein said that Washington had officially requested the closure of all of Iraq’s border crossings with Iran except for two. He added that Iraq welcomes friendly and allied relations with Tehran but does not accept interference in its internal affairs.

Oil exports and fight against ISIL

The minister said Iraq had lost about $60 billion due to the halt in oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz. According to him, supplies resumed after agreements were reached with Washington and Tehran. Iraq, Syria, Jordan, and Turkey also established a committee to counter the presence of the Islamic State group in Syria.

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