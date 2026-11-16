Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Muscat, the capital of Oman, for talks with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi. The diplomats are expected to hold a meeting and discussions.

Visit after trip to Pakistan

Araghchi arrived in Muscat from Islamabad, where he took part in a meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization. Iranian state media released video and photographs of his arrival, reports Anadolu Agency.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Diplomatic efforts

According to the agency, the visit is taking place amid efforts to restore the understanding between Iran and the United States, reached through Pakistani mediation after the military conflict that began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

The 14-point Islamabad memorandum, agreed in June, outlined a framework for de-escalation. It provided for agreements on maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief, and a cessation of hostilities. At the same time, disagreements over implementing the agreements and the resumption of military clashes prevented a lasting settlement. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continues to face restrictions.

Read us on