Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged Iraq to prevent third parties from using its territory and airspace to launch attacks against Iran. He made the statement during a meeting with Iraqi representative Qasim al-Aboudi, Anadolu Agency reports.

Statements by the sides

Araghchi accused the United States, Israel and their proxy forces of allegedly using the territory and airspace of regional states, including Iraq, to prepare and carry out military attacks and illegal operations against Iran. According to him, preventing the use of one country’s territory for attacks on another is an obligation under international law.

For his part, al-Aboudi said Baghdad would not allow Iraqi territory or airspace to be used as a launching pad for threats to the security and stability of neighboring countries or other states in the region. This was stated by Iraq’s national security body.

Border security and oil smuggling

The delegations of the two countries also discussed border security, unofficial crossings outside the control of Iraq’s federal authorities, and Iranian opposition groups based in Iraq. The statement provided no details of the discussion concerning these groups.

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The sides also reviewed plans by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to deploy forces to guard the border. They were prepared following an investigation into oil smuggling linked to the state-owned North Oil Company.

The investigation report referred to routes from the provinces of Kirkuk and Sulaymaniyah through Iran to Afghanistan and attempts to pass off Iranian petroleum products as Iraqi. Al-Zaidi ordered the dismissal of eight officials from security and administrative structures, while Iraqi courts imposed prison terms on people convicted of oil smuggling, including officials.

Negotiations with the United States

The statement also said that Iran had expressed readiness to end the war with the United States if Washington accepted Tehran’s terms. The United States has said that any diplomatic settlement must prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons or establishing control over the Strait of Hormuz, and it also threatened to resume the war. Tehran insists that its nuclear program is peaceful and that the country does not seek to obtain nuclear weapons.

The Anadolu report notes that the United States and Israel started a war against Iran on February 28, after which Iran struck Israel and U.S. military facilities in Arab countries. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding and began negotiations, but hostilities resumed in July due to disagreements over the freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

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