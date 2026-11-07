Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said that his personal data has been circulating on the dark web for several days. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni blamed pro-Russian hackers for this, Al Jazeera reports.

Threats to the minister’s family

Tajani said on social media platform X that cybercriminals are not only publishing his personal information but are also trying to obtain additional details. According to the minister, the perpetrators have also targeted members of his family and are willing to pay for details about him and his relatives.

Italy’s foreign minister said he would not allow himself to be intimidated. He suggested that the reason for these actions could be Italy’s position on Ukraine — support for the freedom of a sovereign state, its democracy and independence.

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Government response

Meloni expressed solidarity with Tajani following reports about the activities of pro-Russian hackers and the publication of personal data on the dark web. She called attempts to sell confidential information about government officials a serious problem that must be addressed with the utmost determination.

The minister did not specify exactly which data had become available. He noted that the cyber threat is ongoing and that Italy’s Foreign Ministry is taking the situation seriously and coordinating its response with allied countries. Tajani also suggested that these actions could be a reaction to the strengthening of his ministry’s digital protection.

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