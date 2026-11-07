Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, speaking at the Oxford Union, proposed the Thriving States concept for small states that have turned their size into an advantage. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

The Thriving States concept

The minister included flexible, stable, prosperous and reliable countries among such states, saying they had become prominent contributors to global peace and prosperity. He proposed calling them Thriving States, which can be translated as states that thrive.

According to Al Thani, these countries can play a significant role in ensuring international peace not through individual initiatives, but through a collective, structured and consistent approach. He also said that small states are increasingly the first to suffer from conflicts with which they have no connection.

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The minister noted that such countries cannot solve all global problems on their own or replace major powers. At the same time, in his view, combining their experience, economic capabilities and diplomatic ties can help create and maintain a system of peace and stability.

Contacts on de-escalation

Al Thani also commented on mediation efforts to find a solution to the war between the United States and Iran. According to him, Doha worked with representatives of the US administration who have a sincere intention to contain the situation and achieve de-escalation.

The Qatari foreign minister said that efforts to prevent the situation from developing uncontrollably are continuing. He linked this also to the position of certain representatives of Tehran. In his assessment, election results may affect future US policy but do not change the intentions of the American side. Diplomatic activity is currently lower than it was several days ago, but contacts have not ceased, he added.

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