UAE Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. He stressed the need to continue diplomatic efforts to strengthen security and stability in the region, The National reports.

Call for de-escalation

Sheikh Abdullah also underscored the importance of de-escalation amid growing concerns over a possible resumption of the conflict between the United States and Tehran. According to the state news agency Wam, the sides discussed the overall situation in the region.

Earlier that day, Araghchi held telephone conversations with his Turkish and Kuwaiti counterparts, Hakan Fidan and Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. They discussed the latest developments in the region.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements on incidents in the strait

Iran said on Thursday that at least three tankers caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian navy claims that the vessels struck sea mines while travelling through areas Tehran describes as prohibited. The naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also reported fires on two more tankers the previous evening.

At the same time, there was little independent confirmation of these claims. The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported that a tanker north of Qatar was struck by two objects on Wednesday. Reports identified the vessel as the Velos Sapphire.

UAE position

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, previously said that the Emirates do not seek a new round of military confrontation, but are preparing for the worst-case scenario and seeking a peaceful settlement of the conflict between the United States and Iran. He also noted that the UAE and other Persian Gulf countries hope for a breakthrough through mediation efforts.

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