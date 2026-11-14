South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun traveled to China on Friday for talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. The sides are to discuss the state of bilateral relations, issues concerning the Korean Peninsula and prospects for resuming dialogue between the United States and North Korea, Korea Herald reports.

Preparations for the APEC summit

Before departing from Gimpo International Airport, Cho said that Seoul plans to discuss the overall state of bilateral relations with Beijing, including issues requiring coordination ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Following the talks, Wang Yi is to host a dinner for the South Korean minister.

Cho's visit comes ahead of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's planned trip to China's Shenzhen for the APEC summit, which is scheduled to take place from Wednesday to Thursday. The ministers' meeting is expected to help lay the groundwork for possible talks between Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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Contacts between Washington and Pyongyang

A separate topic of the talks will be the situation around North Korea, including the possibility of contacts between Washington and Pyongyang. Earlier, there had been speculation about a possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the American president's trip to Asia.

Cho said he does not expect China to take active steps to invite Kim Jong Un to the APEC summit, but added that it is too early to draw final conclusions. A representative of the South Korean presidential administration said the day before that a meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un on the sidelines of the summit is unlikely, while not ruling out contacts before or after it.

The diplomats are also to consider economic and cultural exchanges, cooperation and Chinese structures in the Yellow Sea. China's Foreign Ministry said that Beijing attaches great importance to Cho's visit and is ready to work with Seoul to implement the agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries.

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