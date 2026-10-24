In Türkiye, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the conditions for the final reunification of the rival administrations in eastern and western Libya have already been established. He expressed hope that an announcement on this issue could be made in the near future, The Express Tribune reports.

Unified military command

According to Fidan, both sides have their own military structures. They need to be united under the single command of the national army, the minister told journalists. He called this necessary for the sustainable reunification of the country’s east and west.

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Ankara’s relations with eastern Libya

Türkiye supported the UN-recognized government in Tripoli, but in recent years its relations with the authorities of eastern Libya have significantly improved.

On Tuesday, the parliament based in eastern Libya approved an agreement with Türkiye on the delimitation of maritime zones. Fidan said that the conditions have now matured for permanently consolidating the reunification of the east and west.

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