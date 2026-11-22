Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Israel is blocking the import of metal containers with humanitarian aid into Gaza and restricting supplies of cement, iron and steel. According to him, this complicates the situation of displaced Palestinians, who remain in fabric tents during floods, storms and cold weather.

As Anadolu Agency reports, Fidan said in an interview with Turkish television channel TGRT Haber that Ankara intends to continue raising the issue of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza at international forums. He noted that other regional crises should not distract attention from the situation in the Palestinian enclave.

Aid and floods

According to the minister, food is reaching Gaza, but it is insufficient for the population's urgent needs. He also pointed out that recent floods have worsened the humanitarian situation.

Fidan said that, on the instructions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, the Turkish Red Crescent and diplomats had worked to send aid containers to Gaza. He claimed that Israel had blocked the metal containers, explaining this by the possibility that Hamas could use the metal to make weapons.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported last week that flooding had affected more than 200,000 Palestinians. The World Health Organization warned that 950,000 displaced people are living in flood-prone areas.

Statements on Syria and Israel

Separately, Fidan assessed stabilization in Syria as gradual but in some places slow due to extensive physical and institutional destruction. He stressed the importance of lifting international sanctions and creating conditions for the return of refugees.

The minister also stated that Israel is not interested in having strong neighbors and seeks to see neighboring countries weakened and fragmented. This claim is the position of the head of Turkish diplomacy.

Read us on