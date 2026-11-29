Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will answer questions from US congressional committees in Washington on December 1 regarding the company’s advanced artificial intelligence chips and their possible diversion to China. As Channel NewsAsia reports, this will take place after Huang was reinstated as head of the US company 11 days after his resignation.

Closed and public hearings

On Tuesday, Huang is expected to provide explanations behind closed doors to three US House of Representatives committees: Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and the Select Committee on China. All three committees are chaired by Republicans. The following day, Nvidia’s chief legal officer Tim Teter is also expected to appear before them.

On Thursday, according to the outlet, Huang is expected to take part in an open hearing of the US Senate Banking Committee. The chairs of the three House committees said that Nvidia’s brief internal investigation and the reinstatement of its chief do not resolve national security questions.

They want answers about what they describe as the large-scale smuggling of Nvidia products, their diversion for the needs of the Chinese military, and the role of these technologies in developing China’s AI capabilities.

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Questions over supplies to China

Congressmen are focusing on claims that Nvidia’s advanced chips may have been transferred to China through the Singaporean company Megaspeed. The company was previously headed by Alice Huang, whom US intelligence, according to Channel NewsAsia, suspects of cooperating with Beijing.

Republicans in Congress are seeking a broad investigation. At the same time, the outlet reports that President Donald Trump’s administration facilitated Huang’s return to the post behind the scenes. Trump said he does not consider the Nvidia chief to be a security threat.

Nvidia’s board of directors also said it had received assurances from senior US officials and believes that Huang’s reinstatement does not create a security risk. At the same time, the company’s independent investigation has not yet been completed. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said that members of his party would investigate possible wrongdoing by the Trump administration, Nvidia management, and other individuals.

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