US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has ordered a large-scale reform of the US Department of Defense’s professional military education system. The changes are intended to prioritize combat readiness, military leadership, and warfighting skills, Anadolu Agency reports.

Immediate changes for military colleges

The directive was issued following a review conducted by the Senior Military Colleges Task Force. It provides for immediate changes at senior military colleges and intermediate-level military education institutions.

The Pentagon said the reform is intended to overcome decades of “academic drift.” To achieve this, the department plans to eliminate ideological factors it considers distracting from education and increase focus on joint warfighting by different branches of the military, strategic decision-making, and competitive military exercises.

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Assessing officer training

Under the new rules, educational programs will be assessed based on whether they prepare officers to lead and win future conflicts. Speaking at the US Naval War College in Newport, Hegseth said the reforms are intended to strengthen military education focused on winning America’s wars and every individual’s commitment to their oath to support the Constitution.

“The far greater challenge is to build an educational architecture capable of producing architects of victory — that is exactly what we need you all to be,” he said.

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