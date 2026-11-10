In the United States, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he would fight the initiative to impeach him, calling it a “farce” and a political stunt. At a press conference at the Pentagon, he said the actions of Republican Congressman Thomas Massie were neither oversight nor accountability.

As ABC News reports, the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to consider this week an impeachment resolution introduced by Massie, who is leaving Congress. However, the exact timing of the vote is unknown. Democrats said they supported the document. The House of Representatives currently has 214 Democrats, 218 Republicans, and one independent lawmaker affiliated with the Republican Party.

Allegations in the resolution

The resolution contains eight articles of accusation involving “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Four of them concern the war in Iran. The document alleges that Hegseth started the war without congressional approval, ignored a resolution to withdraw U.S. forces, continued hostilities after the 60-day deadline without appealing to Congress, and failed to comply with laws intended to minimize civilian casualties.

The other articles of the resolution concern U.S. strikes against suspected drug traffickers at sea, which, according to the document, killed at least 243 people; a reprimand and attempts to demote Democratic Senator Mark Kelly; the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro; and strikes in Yemen without congressional approval.

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Hegseth said that all operations in Iran, Venezuela, and Yemen were lawful and authorized by the commander in chief. He also compared the initiative to the two impeachments of President Donald Trump in 2019 and 2021.

Trump’s position and the procedure

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would continue to support Hegseth even if he is impeached. After the press conference, he praised the Pentagon chief on social media and sharply criticized Massie.

Under House rules, a vote must take place within two legislative days after the resolution is introduced. The Republican leadership of the chamber may also bring forward for a vote a proposal to postpone consideration of the document or refer it to a committee. A simple majority in the House of Representatives is sufficient to impeach, but removing Hegseth from office would require the support of two-thirds of the senators present.

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