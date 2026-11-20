US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth formally handed over a Lockheed C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft to Colombia in Bogotá. The transfer took place amid deepening defense cooperation between Washington and the Latin American country, The Hill reports.

Meeting in Bogotá

During his visit to Colombia, Hegseth met with the country's defense minister, Jorge Mora, and Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar. He noted Colombia's role in the Coalition of Countries of the Americas to Counter Cartels, which the country joined in August, as well as its commitment to countering transnational organizations described as narco-terrorist.

In a video released by the Pentagon, the head of the US defense department called the aircraft a demonstration of the United States' commitment to Colombia. According to him, the C-130 is a symbol of additional capabilities and the joint fight against cartels that, he said, threaten both countries.

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Strengthening military cooperation

The Pentagon seeks to work with coalition members in conducting joint military operations against suspected drug traffickers and transnational drug cartels. Following his meeting with Hegseth, Colombia's foreign minister called on the country's Congress to approve increased military cooperation with the United States in combating illicit drug trafficking.

Recently, US and Colombian forces also completed the large-scale Southern Vanguard exercises. Approximately 350 US service members and more than 400 Colombian army soldiers took part in them.

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