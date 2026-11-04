At the High Court in Nairobi, Kenya’s Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said that Tanzanian activist Twaha Salim Mwaipaya is not in the custody of Kenyan police. As Nation Kenya reports, Kanja told Justice Alexander Muteti that police had not arrested Mwaipaya and were not holding him at any police station in the country.

The police chief also said he did not know whether Mwaipaya had been in Kenya. The court was considering the whereabouts of the Tanzanian citizen, who was reportedly allegedly abducted on October 25, 2026.

Police statement in court

The judge asked Kanja whether police knew about Mwaipaya’s possible detention in Kamulu, Nairobi, and his removal to Tanzania. In response, the police chief said he had no information linking police to the alleged detention or removal of the Tanzanian.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to Kanja, Mwaipaya’s relatives reported his disappearance to the Kamulu Police Station in Nairobi County. Law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation to establish his whereabouts. Kanja described kidnapping investigations as complex and time-consuming, but stressed that police are taking the matter seriously.

Information about possible removal

The court also heard that Mwaipaya had sought asylum in Kenya. At the same time, Kanja and his lawyers said they were unaware of the activist’s presence in the country or of his possible removal to Tanzania.

Kanja added that he had contacted a number of government agencies, including immigration services, but had not received confirmation that Mwaipaya had been taken out of Kenya. He also denied allegations of police involvement in cross-border abductions.

Read us on