In South Korea, National Intelligence Service chief Lee Jong-seok said that two North Korean fishermen who were forcibly returned to North Korea in 2019 should have been repatriated. His remarks came during a closed parliamentary inspection of the intelligence agency's work.

As Korea Herald reports, Lee called this his personal opinion. Answering a question about whether it was right to return the men despite their stated wish to defect to South Korea, he said that “it was right to send them back.”

Detention and repatriation

South Korean authorities detained the two men, who were around 20 years old, on November 2, 2019, near the Northern Limit Line in the East Sea. Five days later, the administration of President Moon Jae-in handed them over to North Korean authorities through the truce village of Panmunjom.

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The administration at the time said it had concluded that the men had confessed to killing 16 crew members of a squid fishing vessel. The authorities also said they were not entitled to protection under the law on North Korean defectors because of accusations of serious non-political crimes. Their intention to defect to South Korea was then deemed unreliable, while possible resettlement was considered a risk to public safety.

Court ruling

The decision to hand over the fishermen drew criticism, particularly after a video was released in 2022 showing one of the men resisting during the handover to North Korean authorities. Critics insisted that they should have been investigated and tried in South Korea.

Earlier in October, the Seoul High Court upheld the convictions of former national security adviser Chung Eui-yong, former intelligence chief Suh Hoon, and former Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul for their role in the repatriation. The court also acquitted former presidential chief of staff Noh Young-min and ruled that the decision to return the men violated their fundamental rights.

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