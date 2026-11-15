David Zini, head of Israel's Shin Bet security service, visited Be'er Sheva in southern Israel and held a working meeting with the city's mayor, Ruvik Danilovich. The sides discussed security threats in the Negev region and measures to counter them, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Assessment of threats in the Negev

During the visit, Zini spoke about Shin Bet's work in the region and its plan to counter threats. He also noted the activities of the Israel Defense Forces and the security service.

The Shin Bet chief mentioned a warning he had given to the security cabinet a month earlier. It concerned attempts to create military infrastructure and armed groups with battalion-like characteristics in Bedouin communities in the Negev. Zini said that military infrastructure exists in certain Bedouin settlements and that the security service is countering attempts to form such groups. He called this a highly alarming phenomenon.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements about a cell in Segev Shalom

A few days after this statement, Shin Bet reported uncovering a cell in the Bedouin town of Segev Shalom near Be'er Sheva. The security service claimed that the group had been organized along the lines of Palestinian “battalions” in the West Bank and allegedly planned attacks, including shootings at the local police station and Be'er Sheva's central bus station.

The publication notes that in recent years, Israel has seen an increase in cases of weapons and ammunition smuggling across its borders, as well as thefts of Israel Defense Forces weapons. Shootings in Negev cities and Bedouin communities also affect local residents' sense of security.

Danilovich informed Zini about the development of Be'er Sheva, including the reception of army units moving south, the creation of jobs, keeping young people in the city, and the integration of new immigrants. The mayor also spoke about the city's investments in security, cooperation with the police, and the need to respond to regional threats.

Read us on