In China, Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk and Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach are expected to join US President Donald Trump’s delegation at the APEC summit next week. This was reported by the South China Morning Post.

Executives in the delegation

Musk heads Tesla and SpaceX, while Miebach heads Mastercard. According to the outlet, they are set to join Trump’s delegation, which will travel to China for the APEC summit.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

SCMP also writes that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had been in talks about taking part in the trip. According to the outlet, Musk, Miebach and Huang were among the executives Trump planned to include in the delegation.

Huang’s participation in question

An SCMP article subheading states that doubts about Huang’s participation emerged amid a dispute affecting Nvidia and the broader technology industry, as well as a foreign intelligence investigation. Beijing called the corresponding claim unfounded.

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