In the United States, Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk said he regretted spending nearly half a billion dollars supporting Republican candidates during the midterm elections. He said this on Wednesday local time at a conference held by The New York Times.

As Der Spiegel reports, Musk acknowledged that he felt foolish over the large expenditures for a minor result. At the same time, he suggested that without his financial support, Republicans might have performed even worse.

Republicans’ defeat

According to the publication, in the elections, Republicans supported by President Donald Trump lost their majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. Democrats managed to succeed even in the Republican Party’s traditionally strong areas.

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Musk directed part of the donations toward supporting the political dominance of Republicans in Texas. This state is of particular importance to the businessman, as Tesla, SpaceX, and a planned joint chip manufacturing project are located there.

Result in Texas

In Texas, Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Musk said the voting results showed that money alone does not determine the outcome of elections. According to him, if he could turn back time, he would have spent less.

Musk also said that he does not consider himself a supporter of the MAGA movement associated with Trump. He explained that he does not support blind loyalty to a set of political positions held by the Republican Party. Earlier, Musk called himself a MAGA supporter, including during a campaign event at the end of 2024.

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