US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel, on November 17, where he met with Israeli Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir and other military officials. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing Israel's Channel 12 television channel.

Military coordination

Channel 12 described Cooper's trip as part of his regular visits aimed at strengthening security and military coordination between the United States and Israel. According to the channel, the visit may also help enhance coordination ahead of possible developments. The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper also reported the arrival of the American admiral.

Cooper's visit followed a trip by US Fifth Fleet commander Kurt Renshaw, which concluded on Friday after talks with Israeli officials on naval operations and cooperation. The Israeli military said that Renshaw met with Israeli Navy commander Eyal Harel and other senior naval officials.

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Reports of readiness

According to the Israeli military, the talks addressed “naval activity during hostilities in various arenas,” without specifying particular operations or locations.

Both visits come amid Israeli media reports that the United States is preparing for a possible resumption of operations against Iran. Public broadcaster KAN, citing unnamed sources, reported that acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz had kept in place instructions for the military to remain on alert in the event of a possible attack on Iran.

According to KAN sources, Zamir does not object to an Israeli attack, but stresses the need to carefully choose the timing and coordinate actions with Washington. Tensions persist following the war that began on February 28, subsequent exchanges of strikes, and suspended talks on freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

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