World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in Cuba for a three-day visit amid economic difficulties, shortages of medical supplies in hospitals, and prolonged power outages. On Monday, together with Cuba’s Minister of Public Health José Ángel Portal Miranda, he inspected a darkened pediatric cardiology facility, The Independent reports.

WHO chief’s visit

Ghebreyesus arrived on the island on Sunday at the invitation of Cuban health authorities. Portal Miranda described the trip as an opportunity for the WHO chief to see the real state of the healthcare system and its pressing problems.

According to the state-run newspaper Granma, the WHO director-general said he seeks to better understand the challenges Cuba faces and is ready to mobilize the international community to support the country. The visit’s program includes visits to biotechnology and medical institutions, meetings with senior officials, and a press conference. This is Ghebreyesus’s second official trip to Cuba as WHO director-general.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Shortages of medical supplies

The country’s hospitals, according to the publication, are operating without basic medical supplies, including vaccines, gauze, anesthetics, and syringes. Medical facilities are also unable to purchase spare parts to repair vital diagnostic equipment, including CT scanners and hemodialysis machines.

Mario Cruz Peñate, the representative of the Pan American Health Organization and WHO in Cuba, called the deterioration of the situation striking. According to him, Cuba previously had healthcare indicators comparable to those of wealthy countries: low mortality, high life expectancy, broad access to prenatal care, and high vaccination coverage.

A government report released in June stated that the survival rate of children with cancer fell from 85% to 65% compared with the period before the energy blockade began in January. The publication also writes that, according to observers, US sanctions against the energy sector have exacerbated fuel shortages.

Read us on