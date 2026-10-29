Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from Yemen’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs, Dr. Afrah Al-Zouba. During the conversation, the sides discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in Yemen. This was reported by Asharq Al-Awsat.

Attacks on civilians

According to the publication, the interlocutors discussed further Houthi attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure facilities. Asharq Al-Awsat describes the Houthis as a terrorist group.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Support for Yemen’s government

The ministers also considered efforts to support the Yemeni government in carrying out its duties. As the publication notes, these efforts are aimed at strengthening security and stability and alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The publication does not specify concrete measures to support the Yemeni government or the results of the phone call.

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