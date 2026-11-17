In Brussels, Belgium, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas was not included in the team that will represent Europe in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. At the same time, she is trying to define her role in the process and is participating in the preparation of the negotiating mandate, Politico reports.

Team of national security advisers

Last week, European Council President António Costa announced the composition of the team in Dublin after several weeks of discussions over who should lead the US-mediated negotiations. It includes national security advisers from France, Germany, Poland, Italy and the United Kingdom, as well as representatives of the European Commission and the Council of the EU.

Kallas told journalists that EU treaties designate her as the bloc's top official in foreign policy and security. She also said she was ready to conduct negotiations.

Ministers seek greater involvement

The foreign ministers of Spain and Lithuania criticized the approach to forming the negotiating group. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys stressed that Europe needs a single voice, a clear mandate and procedures for agreeing on a common position.

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According to Kallas, during a meeting of foreign ministers, representatives of many EU member states and ministers said they did not want merely to receive information about the negotiations but sought to participate in them directly. She said that together with the ministers, she had already prepared a list of maximum demands — concessions the EU expects from the Russian Federation, the aggressor state, before negotiations continue.

Preparing the mandate

European ministers are expected to finalize these demands in the coming weeks and prepare a mandate for the negotiating team ahead of the next round in Abu Dhabi, an EU official told the publication. At the same time, other officials believe this work may be transferred to ambassadors of EU member states.

Some diplomats explained Kallas's absence from the team by saying that the negotiations are taking place at the level of national security advisers, who report directly to state leaders. They also noted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov did not take part in the latest rounds. US envoys said last week that Russia was ready to allow Europeans into the peace negotiations, but the Kremlin said no such agreement had been reached.

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