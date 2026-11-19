A global analysis of wild bee distributions on islands identified 4,128 native species across 305 islands. Of these, 1,742 species occur exclusively on islands, accounting for about 8% of all approximately 21,000 bee species described worldwide. This was reported by Nature.

One-fifth of bee species occur on islands

Researchers compiled 11,065 unique “island — native bee species” combinations. According to their data, about 20% of all described bee species occur on islands, while 42% of the species recorded there are restricted to such territories. Islands account for approximately 5–6% of the world’s land area, yet their contribution to global bee diversity is greater.

The greatest overall bee species richness was found on islands in the Western Palearctic. At the same time, the largest numbers of endemic species, meaning those known only from islands in the respective region, were recorded on islands in the Indomalayan realm — 466 species — and Australasia — 443 species.

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Sicily, Madagascar and Hawaii

Among individual islands, Sicily has the largest number of native species — 636. Cyprus, with 384 species, became the richest oceanic island by this measure. Mediterranean-type islands had high species richness, although their level of endemism was often lower because of less isolation.

On tropical islands, the overall number of species was more moderate, but the share of endemics was considerably higher. New Guinea recorded 284 species, of which 210, or 73%, are endemic. In Madagascar, 201 of 226 species, or 89%, are endemic. All 65 native wild bee species of the Hawaiian Islands belong to a single Hylaeus (Nesoprosopis) lineage and are endemic to the archipelago.

Introduced bees on islands

The authors also noted at least 54 introduced bee species on 143 islands. The most widespread was the western honey bee, Apis mellifera, which was identified as an introduced species on 127 islands in the dataset. The study notes that human-related invasions are a significant threat to island biodiversity, and that there is evidence of a negative impact of Apis mellifera on native island diversity.

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