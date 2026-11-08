The International Union of Geological Sciences has added the Godzilla Megamullion, a giant underwater geological formation southeast of Japan’s Okinotorishima Island, to its list of 100 geological heritage sites. The Japan Times reports that the Japan Coast Guard announced this.

The largest known formation of its kind

The Godzilla Megamullion is located on the Philippine Plate. It is about 125 kilometers long and approximately 55 kilometers wide. According to the Japan Coast Guard, it is estimated to be ten times larger than a typical megamullion and is believed to be the largest known formation of this type.

A megamullion is a dome-shaped seafloor structure that forms when mantle rocks are exposed on the ocean floor as a result of fault activity associated with seafloor spreading.

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Research into the mantle and plate formation

The formation was discovered during a continental shelf survey conducted by the Japan Coast Guard in 2001. It was named after Godzilla because of its scale, and it was internationally registered under that name in 2021.

Studies of the Godzilla Megamullion conducted by an international group of scientists led by Japanese researchers yielded important results concerning the structure of the mantle and the processes of plate formation. According to the Japan Coast Guard, the site was recognized as a geological landmark of global significance for scientific research.

This is the third round of selection for the IUGS geological heritage list. Japanese sites included earlier include the Nojima Fault in Hyogo Prefecture, which caused the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake.

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