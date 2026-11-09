In Japan, director Takashi Yamazaki’s film “Godzilla Minus Zero” grossed 910 million yen, or $5.75 million, on its premiere day on November 3. More than 590,000 viewers watched the film. The Japan Times reports that the film’s official account on X called the result the highest single-day box office gross among live-action films in the country’s history.

November 3 is celebrated as Godzilla Day in Japan, in honor of the premiere of the first film in the franchise, which took place in 1954. Four days after the release of “Godzilla Minus Zero,” the number of viewers in the country exceeded 1 million.

Release in North America

The sequel to the 2023 film “Godzilla Minus One” was also released in 3,254 theaters in North America. On its first day of screenings there, the film grossed $14.5 million and topped the daily box office. Its takings for the debut weekend amounted to $31.6 million.

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This is the biggest opening in the history of distributor Gkids and the most successful debut of a live-action non-English-language film since the release of “Hero” in 2004. The film earned $21.3 million worldwide from IMAX screenings alone as of Sunday.

Sequel to an Oscar-winning film

“Godzilla Minus Zero” became the first Japanese feature film made for IMAX screens. It was also shown as the centerpiece film of the Tokyo International Film Festival, which concluded on Wednesday.

The previous film, “Godzilla Minus One,” grossed approximately $105.4 million worldwide and became the highest-grossing Japanese-language live-action film in North America. In 2024, it became the first Japanese film to receive an Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

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