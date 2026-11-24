New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a law that prohibits automakers, dealers and their agents from selling subscriptions for certain functions when the necessary hardware is already installed in the vehicle. The new rules will take effect on February 27, 2027, Motor1 reports.

The law applies to functions that use equipment present in the vehicle at the time of purchase or lease and that, once activated, do not require ongoing costs or support from the manufacturer or a third party. The provision protects both buyers and lessees. Monthly loan or lease payments are not considered a subscription.

Which functions are covered by the ban

Legislative materials cite heated seats, entertainment options, enhanced navigation and hands-free vehicle operation among the examples. The law broadly defines a vehicle function as any convenience or safety feature in a vehicle.

Hochul called charging regular fees for capabilities already available in a vehicle a deceptive business model. The law was supported by state Attorney General Letitia James, Senator James Skoufis and Assemblymember William Magnarelli. The New York Senate passed the measure by 57 votes to three.

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Exceptions and fines

At the same time, the law contains a substantial list of exceptions. It does not apply to navigation updates, infotainment system functions, satellite radio, in-car Wi-Fi, telematics, roadside assistance and connected services that depend on cellular or other data transmission networks.

An exception will also apply to driver-assistance and automated-driving functions that depend on software. Manufacturers are allowed to offer software updates, but they will not be able to charge for fixing safety defects that they must remedy free of charge under federal rules.

Each violation carries a civil fine of up to $250 for each point of sale. State lawmakers passed an earlier version of the initiative in 2025, but it was vetoed.

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