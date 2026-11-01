In Israel, Democrats party leader Yair Golan said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may use a possible new military attack on Iran to retain power amid political uncertainty following parliamentary elections. Anadolu Agency reports.

Golan’s statement

Golan wrote on social network X that the likelihood of a new round of hostilities with Iran is increasing. In his view, the recurrence of such rounds indicates Netanyahu’s failure.

The Democrats leader also said that Netanyahu lacks the moral legitimacy and basic capacity to manage another conflict with Iran. He called for an alternative government to be formed as soon as possible, saying that the security of Israel and its citizens depends on it.

The statement came amid reports by Israeli and US media that Israel and the United States may carry out another attack on Iran after the US midterm elections scheduled for November 3.

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Election results

According to preliminary parliamentary election results, Netanyahu’s bloc won 53 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. Jewish opposition parties received 48 mandates, while Palestinian parties received 19.

None of the blocs secured the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority. Possible post-election scenarios under consideration include a government supported by Palestinian parties, a national unity government, or new elections.

Netanyahu’s legal cases

The 76-year-old Netanyahu is standing trial in a corruption case on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. If found guilty, he could face imprisonment.

According to Anadolu Agency, Netanyahu has been wanted by the International Criminal Court since 2024 in connection with alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians during Israel’s war in Gaza, which began in October 2023.

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