Israeli opposition leader Yair Golan accused Israel’s acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of neglecting the lives of Arab citizens following a grenade attack in Kafr Manda in the north of the country. The attack killed 51-year-old Lina Kassem Zidan and injured three others, Anadolu Agency reports.

Attack in Kafr Manda

According to Israeli media, Zidan was shopping at a sweets store in a busy commercial area of Kafr Manda, an Arab locality in Galilee, when a grenade was thrown into the store. She was taken to Rambam Hospital in Haifa in critical condition, where her death was later confirmed.

A man and a woman in their 50s sustained moderate injuries, while another man suffered minor injuries. According to a preliminary assessment reported by Israeli media, the attackers were looking for a specific person. After failing to find that person, they threw a grenade into the store owned by one of the person’s relatives.

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Golan’s statements and the situation in the communities

Golan, who leads the Democrats party, said on social media platform X that the appointment of Itamar Ben-Gvir as national security minister had handed Israel’s Arab citizens over to criminal groups. According to the politician, these groups grew stronger under Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir and now pose a threat to all of Israel.

According to Israeli media, after Zidan’s death, the number of murder victims in Israel’s Arab communities since the beginning of the year reached 200, including 20 women. Residents of Kafr Manda reported a series of shootings and grenade attacks on homes and businesses over the past month; no arrests were reported.

The day before, Gadi Eisenkot, whom President Isaac Herzog tasked with forming Israel’s next government, also accused Netanyahu of conducting a racist and hostile campaign to delegitimize the country’s Arab citizens.

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