In Australia, the AFLW women’s club Gold Coast Suns did not offer Georgia Clayden a contract for the 2027 season. The athlete is due to give birth in a few weeks and spent this season on the team’s inactive list with the designation “injury (pregnancy),” ABC News reports.

The club’s decision

On Tuesday, Gold Coast Suns announced that Clayden and another player, Sienna MacMullen, would not be offered contracts for 2027. Several weeks earlier, the club had published an Instagram post congratulating Clayden on her pregnancy.

Former AFLW All-Australian team member and current commentator Kate McCarthy said that athletes who decide to become mothers during their careers need greater protection and a genuine opportunity to return to play after giving birth. North Melbourne AFLW premiership player Eilish Sheerin supported this position, noting that a similar situation could be considered discrimination in other industries.

Rules for returning after pregnancy

The AFLW collective bargaining agreement allows players returning after pregnancy to leave the inactive list at any time. For this, the athlete must be deemed medically fit by the club doctor or an AFL medical professional.

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A player signed as a replacement during the athlete’s absence may complete her one-year contract. In that case, the team has the right to retain a squad of 31 players until the end of the season.

McCarthy stressed that the issue concerns not only clubs, as they are forced to make difficult personnel decisions because of the limited number of roster spots. She called for clubs to be allowed to retain athletes returning from pregnancy and childbirth leave outside the main roster limit.

In December 2025, Carlton also did not offer former team captain Kerryn Peterson a contract for the 2026 season, several months after the birth of her first child. At the same time, Essendon returned Bess Keaney to its main roster this season after she gave birth last year.

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