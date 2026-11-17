In the United States, the PGA Tour currently does not plan to launch a new return program in 2027 for players who left the LIV Golf series. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said this after a board meeting, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Rolapp noted that fans want to see the strongest players together and that the PGA Tour shares this position. At the same time, he stressed that the tour is a membership organization, so its rules must ensure fairness and competitive balance and will be enforced.

Decision on LIV Golf players

According to Rolapp, the issue of LIV Golf players was discussed with both PGA Tour boards. He added that the LIV Golf bankruptcy proceedings are ongoing and complex, so the tour chief declined to predict possible outcomes or decisions by individual athletes. Rolapp expressed hope that he would be able to provide more information at the beginning of the new year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On November 5, LIV Golf announced a gradual wind-down of operations after a financing deal fell through. In September, the series filed for bankruptcy protection. After that, several leading golfers, including former world number one Jon Rahm, announced their departure from LIV Golf.

Terms of the previous program

Former LIV Golf players usually receive a one-year suspension from the PGA Tour. It begins from the date of their last unsanctioned tournament in that series. In January, Brooks Koepka used a time-limited return program after leaving LIV Golf in December of the previous year.

However, the return of the five-time major winner involved a five-year loss of eligibility for a potential share in the PGA Tour Player Equity Program. According to estimates cited in the report, this could have cost Koepka between $50 million and $85 million, depending on his results and the tour's growth. Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Open Championship winner Cameron Smith could also have applied to return, but decided to remain with LIV Golf. The program closed on February 2 after a three-week application period.

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