Golfer Jon Rahm has taken the lead at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ahead of the final round of the tournament. After the third round, the Spaniard is 18 under par and leads his closest pursuers by one stroke, Sky Sports reports.

Rahm leads Hatton and Laporta

On Saturday at Yas Links Golf Club, Rahm carded a 66, six under par. England's Tyrrell Hatton and Italy's Francesco Laporta share second place: both completed the third round with 67 and are 17 under par overall.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is fourth at 16 under par, two strokes behind the leader. He carded a 67 in the third round, making eight birdies, one bogey and a double bogey at the 10th hole. McIlroy shared first place at one point but made a bogey at the par-three 17th hole.

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Scott had no bogeys

Australia's Adam Scott is in fifth place at 15 under par. He completed the third round without a bogey and carded a 66. Three Masters winners — Rahm, McIlroy and Scott — are among the top five ahead of the final day.

The Abu Dhabi tournament is the first of two DP World Tour playoff events. Seventy golfers started the event, and the top 50 in the rankings will earn the right to play in the final tournament in Dubai next week. McIlroy, who is seeking his eighth Race to Dubai title, is projected to rise to second in the Road to Dubai rankings, behind Eugenio Chacarra. Chacarra carded a 67 in the third round and shares 29th place at eight under par.

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