Golfer Rory McIlroy shared first place with Tyrrell Hatton after the second round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Both players are five strokes under par.

As Sky Sports News reports, McIlroy was four under through the first 11 holes and held the outright lead. On the final nine holes, he made several bogeys and dropped down the leaderboard, but finished the round with a birdie on the 18th hole. The Northern Irishman returned a card of 70 and caught Hatton.

Hatton played a round of 69

Tyrrell Hatton began with birdies on the first two holes. During the round, he added three more birdies and made two bogeys, finishing the day three under par with a score of 69.

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First-round leader Joost Luiten made consecutive bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes. He finished the day one stroke over par and shares third place with Kristoffer Reitan. Both are four under par.

Positions of the pursuers

Jon Rahm returned a card of 71 and trails the leaders by three strokes. During the second round, he had difficulties in the bunkers, including on the seventh and eighth holes.

Race to Dubai leader Eugenio Chacarra finished the second round one under par. On the final hole, he holed out from the fringe for a birdie.

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