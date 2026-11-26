Golfer MJ Daffue, who earned a DP World Tour card following the HotelPlanner Tour season, has announced that he is undergoing treatment for a brain tumour. Due to his health condition, the 37-year-old athlete will miss the start of the season. Sky Sports News reports this.

Examinations after hospitalisation

According to Daffue, around ten days before his Instagram post, he was admitted to hospital with an infection. After numerous examinations, doctors were unable to determine its source, but discovered tumours in his brain and liver.

Further tests showed that the growth in the liver is benign. At the same time, the nature of the brain tumour, according to the athlete, has not yet been established. Daffue said he is taking strong medication to affect the lesion in his brain and noted that he is not feeling his best physically. He added that the medical team and neurosurgeon have a treatment plan, while he is determined to return to competition after recovering.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

DP World Tour card

During the HotelPlanner Tour season, Daffue won twice and finished fifth in the Road to Mallorca overall standings, which secured him the right to compete on the DP World Tour. He finished third at the final HotelPlanner Tour event in Mallorca.

Previously, the golfer led after two rounds of the 2022 US Open, and in the same season earned the right to play on the PGA Tour through the Korn Ferry Tour. In 2026, he began the season outside the top 800 in the world rankings, but later recorded three top-10 finishes at DP World Tour events.

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