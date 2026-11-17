According to Sky Sports News, 15-time major champion Tiger Woods has confirmed that he will return to competitive play at the Hero World Challenge from December 3 to 6. The tournament will take place at Albany in the Bahamas.

Sponsor invitation

Woods is the host of the Hero World Challenge. He was added to the list of participants as one of three players who received sponsor invitations. The competition has an invitational format, and the field includes 20 golfers.

The Hero World Challenge will last four days. Woods will compete in the tournament after receiving a place in the field through a sponsor invitation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

First PGA Tour appearance since 2024

Woods last played on the PGA Tour in July 2024 at The Open. He missed the cut then. His participation in the Hero World Challenge will be his first PGA Tour appearance since then.

Sky Sports News also reported that it will broadcast the Hero World Challenge live.

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