Spanish golfer Ana Pelaez won the Aramco China Championship tournament in Shenzhen, China. In the final round, she posted a 64 — nine under par — and made a hole-in-one on the par-3 13th hole. As Sky Sports reports, this is Pelaez's second Ladies European Tour title and her first since the 2022 Madrid Ladies Open.

Strong final round

On the decisive day, Pelaez recorded seven birdies, including three in a row on the final three holes. She finished the tournament three strokes ahead of England's Mimi Rhodes. Rhodes finished alone in second place at 17 under par, playing a bogey-free final round and making birdies on the fourth and 17th holes.

After the third round, England's Charlotte Heath and Spain's Luna Sobron shared the lead at 16 under par. In the final round, Heath shot level par — 73 strokes — with two birdies and two bogeys. She shared third place with Sobron and China's Shiyuan Zhou, Ruixin Liu and Lici Zeng, all of whom finished the tournament at 16 under par.

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Another English participant, Annabell Fuller, made four birdies over the first six holes of the final round and moved to 16 under par. However, she made three bogeys on the back nine before finishing the day with a birdie. Fuller placed ninth with a total score of 14 under par. Alice Hewson finished 20th at 11 under par.

Sakuma's victory in Japan

At the LPGA Toto Japan Classic, Japan's Shuri Sakuma won her first LPGA Tour title. She finished the tournament at 20 under par, four strokes ahead of compatriot Akie Iwai. Sakuma completed the final round in 64 strokes, or eight under par. Before that, she had won eight times on the LPGA of Japan Tour.

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