In Florida, golfer Jeeno Thitikul won the LPGA season-ending CME Group Tour Championship for the third consecutive time. She finished the tournament at Tiburon Golf Club 24 under par, two strokes ahead of Akie Iwai.

Decisive round

In the final round, Thitikul posted a 65, seven under par. She made one eagle and five birdies to pull away from a tightly packed group of leaders. The title was her 12th on the LPGA Tour and her fifth of the season, Sky Sports News reports.

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Iwai also shot a 65 in the final round, making six birdies over her final 10 holes, but she was unable to catch the leader. World No. 1 Nelly Korda finished third.

Record prize money

The victory earned Thitikul $4 million in prize money. Her total LPGA Tour earnings reached $24,292,858, allowing her to surpass Annika Sorenstam on the tour's career earnings list. The Swedish golfer had led the ranking for 25 years. Thitikul became the first player since Inbee Park to win the same LPGA tournament three years in a row.

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