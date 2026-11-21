Golfer A Lim Kim made a hole-in-one in the second round of the LPGA women's tour season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Florida and moved into sole possession of the lead. According to Sky Sports News, Kim is 15 under par after two rounds.

Ace on the 16th hole

Kim holed her first shot with a seven-iron on the 168-yard par-three 16th hole at Tiburon Golf Club. Her round also included seven birdies and one bogey, while her score of 64 was the best of the day.

Before the ace, Kim shared first place on the leaderboard, but afterwards made a birdie on the next par-five hole. This gave her a three-shot lead over Jeeno Thitikul, the reigning two-time tournament winner. Kim, who previously won the U.S. Women's Open, is bidding for her fourth LPGA Tour title.

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The leader's pursuers

Thitikul finished the second round with a score of 67, making five birdies over a seven-hole stretch on the back nine. She will play in the final group on Saturday.

England's Charley Hull is one shot behind Thitikul at 11 under par overall. She played a bogey-free second round, making five birdies. Yuri Yoshida, Ina Yoon, Yan Liu, Jenny Bae and Auston Kim have the same score.

Hull won the CME Group Tour Championship in 2016. World number one Nelly Korda is six shots behind the leader. Only the top 60 golfers in the Race to the CME Globe season standings are eligible to compete in the tournament, and the winner will receive $4 million.

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