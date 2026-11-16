Golfer Lindy Duncan won her first LPGA Tour title by claiming The Annika tournament at Pelican Golf Club. In the final round, she carded 67 and finished the competition at 16 under par, two strokes ahead of South Korean golfer Hae Jin Choi.

As Sky Sports News reports, it was the 222nd LPGA Tour start for the 35-year-old Duncan and her first title after more than ten years on the tour. Until Friday, she had never shared the lead at an LPGA tournament.

Decisive holes

On Sunday, Duncan trailed Choi by two strokes after her opponent made a birdie on the 11th hole. However, on the 13th hole, Choi made a bogey after three-putting, and two holes later she made another bogey, which brought the golfers level.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Duncan took the lead with a birdie on the 16th hole: her second shot went to the right of the flag, climbed the back slope of the green and rolled to about six feet from the hole. On the 17th, she hit the ball out of a bunker to about 20 feet from the hole and made the birdie putt, extending her lead to two strokes. On the final hole, Duncan made a four-foot putt for par.

Tournament results

Duncan became the oldest first-time LPGA Tour winner since 2008, when Leta Lindley won the Corning Classic at the age of 36. Choi finished second for the third consecutive time and still has no wins in 127 LPGA starts.

Hae Ran Ryu and Yuri Yoshida shared third place, while Julia Lopez Ramirez finished fifth. Nelly Korda, who played in a tournament for the first time in two months, also carded 67 in the final round and finished seventh, six strokes behind the winner.

Read us on