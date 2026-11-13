World No. 1 Nelly Korda returned to LPGA Tour competition in Florida after a two-month break, playing a bogey-free opening round at The Annika. The American posted a 63, seven under par, at Pelican Golf Club and trails the leaders by two shots, Sky Sports News reports.

Tournament leaders

Japan’s Minami Katsu and South Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi lead after the first round, with both finishing the day on 61, nine under par. Katsu was also bogey-free and made three consecutive birdies late in the round to catch Choi.

Another American, Lindy Duncan, is in third place with a 62. She made a hole-in-one during her round. Allisen Corpuz also made a hole-in-one at the par-three third hole, but finished the day three under par.

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Positions of other golfers

Dane Nicole Broch Estrup and Spain’s Julia Lopez Ramirez are among a group of four players tied for fifth at six under par. England’s Lottie Woad, Ireland’s Leona Maguire and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda are among 11 golfers tied for ninth at five under par. England’s Charley Hull completed her round at four under par.

Korda last played on the LPGA Tour in August and competed at the Solheim Cup in September, where the United States team lost in the Netherlands. She said she felt exhausted after that tournament and needed rest. According to the golfer, returning to competition allowed her to feel the thrill of the game again.

Korda has already secured the LPGA Player of the Year title on points. A win at one of the final two tournaments of the season could allow her to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame. This season, she has won four titles, including her first US Women’s Open title in June.

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