Japanese golfer Shuri Sakuma won her first LPGA title by claiming the Japan Classic at the Minori Course of Taiheiyo Club near Tokyo. The 23-year-old finished the tournament at 20 under par and was four strokes ahead of her nearest pursuer, The Express Tribune reports.

Eight birdies in the final round

In the final round, Sakuma shot a 64, or eight under par, without making a single bogey. She started the day three strokes behind leader Aki Iwai but managed to take the lead with a run of five consecutive birdies. Overall, the Japanese golfer made six birdies over the final eight holes.

Sakuma said that after a birdie on the 13th hole, she saw on the scoreboard that she shared first place. According to her, this helped her regain confidence in her putting and play the rest of the course successfully.

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Fifth win of the season

This success was Sakuma's fifth win of the season and her second in a row on the Japanese tour. Aki Iwai finished second, one stroke ahead of Erika Hara. Yuna Araki and Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol were another stroke behind Hara.

Defending tournament champion Nasa Hataoka, who has seven LPGA titles, finished seven strokes behind the leader. Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul, the world No. 2 golfer, finished with a total score of four under par. The victory gives Sakuma the right to obtain LPGA membership, but the golfer said she has not yet made a decision on this.

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